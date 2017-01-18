SNL’s Aidy Bryant Reveals Just How Drunk She Got at Last Cast Party: ‘It Almost Destroyed Me as a Human Woman'

Live from her hallway floor, it’s Aidy Bryant!

The Saturday Night Live star may be a self-proclaimed “goody two-shoes,” but the show’s latest annual writer’s party saw her in rare form.

“You take all the anxiety and stress and power from the season and you pour it in to one night of drinking alcohol,” Bryant said during a Tuesday appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers. “This most recent one that we had at the end of last season — I would say it almost destroyed me as a human woman.”

Bryant said she drank so much that she “blacked out,” and woke up on the hallway floor of her apartment building — “I may look like a painted lady right now, but I also sometimes sleep on the hallway floor.”

“The only reason I woke up was because I was hit by a newspaper that was being delivered to my neighbor’s door,” Bryant continued.

a night I had so much fun it almost destroyed me. A photo posted by aidybryant (@aidybryant) on May 21, 2016 at 10:13am PDT

The 29-year-old — her purse and wallet lost — still managed to make it to work at the NBC sketch comedy show. All ended well, though, as Bryant said a doorman found her purse and returned it to her.

SNL’s Somber Post-Election Cold Open

Much to the delight of the already-laughing audience, Meyers showed a photo of an inebriated Bryant at the party with flushed, red cheeks.

“The deadness in my eyes and the Irish on my face is so full throttle,” Bryant said. “It’s very rough.”