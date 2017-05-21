Sasheer Zamata Will Not Return to SNL Following This Weekend's Season Finale

Just when Saturday Night Live fans came to terms with saying goodbye to Bobby Moynihan and Vanessa Bayer, another it’s been revealed that another cast member is leaving the sketch show.

Sasheer Zamata, who joined the comedians at Studio 8H as a featured player in 2014 before being bumped up to full cast member, will not return to the long-running NBC show following this weekend’s season 42 finale, according to Entertainment Weekly. (NBC would not comment and Zamata’s agent did not immediately return a request for comment.)

Unlike Moynihan and Bayer, who both announced that they would be departing the show prior to Saturday’s season finale, the 31-year-old actress has not publicly commented on the news.

Zamata did share a celebratory Instagram Sunday morning featuring “Weekend Update” host Colin Jost and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson lifting her up with Katy Perry looking on with a smile during the closing credits.

“Wow,” she wrote. “What a fantastic end to a fantastic season, thanks SNL.”

Wow. What a fantastic end to a fantastic season, thanks SNL ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Sasheer Zamata (@thesheertruth) on May 21, 2017 at 10:08am PDT

During the closing credits, Zamata could be seen huddled with Bayer and other cast members as they said their goodbyes.

WATCH: Patrick Warburton Opens Up About His Classic ‘Seinfeld’ Role

“I feel like I’ve definitely become a better writer since working on the show,” Zamata previously told EW about her time on SNL. “And things that I haven’t been able to use on the show have gone into my performance onstage. I think by default my work has become more political and a little more biting than it was before, which I like.”

Sasheer released her first stand-up special, Pizza Mind, on Seeso this past March.

Bayer announced on Instagram just hours before the finale that she’d be leaving behind the show she’s been a part of since 2010.

“Thank you SNL for 7 years of laughs, love and incredible memories,” she wrote. “It has been a dream come true.”

Thank you SNL for 7 years of laughs, love and incredible memories. It has been a dream come true. And thanks for this goodbye sketch at the table, Colin. A post shared by Vanessa P Bayer (@vanessabayer) on May 20, 2017 at 11:25am PDT

Moynihan, who spent nine seasons on the show, had a particularly pressing though not surprising reason to leave: CBS has officially picked up his single-camera sitcom pilot Me, Myself and I, which will begin airing in the fall.