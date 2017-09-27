Sasha Pieterse Reveals She's Already Lost 15 Pounds on DWTS Amid Health Struggle: 'I Feeling Like Me Again'

Dancing With the Stars season 25 is only in its second week, but the competition has already having an impact on contestant Sasha Pieterse.

The Pretty Little Liars star, 21, revealed on Tuesday’s episode that after gaining nearly 70 pounds over two years due to a hormone condition called Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, she’s lost 15 pounds.

“I’m feeling like me again,” Pieterse told viewers. “Being on the show, I’ve lost over 15 pounds. It’s not an easy road, but being able to focus on getting myself healthy again, and the fact that I’m seeing results, getting better is all I can ask for.”

PEOPLE’s special issue 25 Seasons of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ is on stands now.

The actress said she received some nasty comments after she started to gain weight. “It was really, really hurtful the way people reacted,” the star revealed. “People were staying stuff like: ‘She’s pregnant.’ ‘You’re fat.’ They were angry or mad that I looked like this. It was one of the hardest things I have ever been through.”

On top of that, Pieterse didn’t know why she was seeing numbers rise on the scale.

RELATED VIDEO: Dancing Pro Mark Ballas Teases His Upcoming ‘DWTS’ Partner in Three Words

“I had no idea what was going on and I didn’t have any way of solving it,” she explained. “Very recently I was diagnosed with PCOS, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, [a] hormone imbalance. And finally I knew why this was happening to me.”

After dancing with partner Gleb Savchenko to Hailee Steinfeld’s “Most Girls,” Pieterse continued to glow.

“I feel like I’ve always been a happy person, and I’ve been so blessed with and amazing family and friends,” she told cohost Erin Andrews. “But I don’t know, I went through a hard time, so feeling like me again, it means the world honestly.”

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays on ABC at 8 p.m ET.