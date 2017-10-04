Sasha Pieterse Steps Out with Fiancé After Revealing 15-Lb. Weight Loss on DWTS

Despite her rigorous Dancing With the Stars training, Sasha Pieterse is still making time for date night.

The Pretty Little Liars star and her fiancé Hudson Sheaffer stepped out in Hollywood, California, on Tuesday for a meal at TAO. The duo were all smiles as they left the Pan-Asian restaurant.

Pieterse showed off her 15 lbs. weight loss in a sultry black dress featuring a low-cut neckline and high slits. She carried a black jacket over her arm.

The 21-year-old actress revealed in a recent DWTS episode that she had gained nearly 70 lbs. over two years due to a hormone condition called Polycystic Ovary Syndrome.

“I’m feeling like me again,” Pieterse told viewers. “Being on the show, I’ve lost over 15 lbs. It’s not an easy road, but being able to focus on getting myself healthy again, and the fact that I’m seeing results, getting better is all I can ask for.”

The actress, who announced her engagement to Sheaffer on Instagram in December 2015, said she received some nasty comments after she started to gain weight.

“It was really, really hurtful the way people reacted,” the star revealed. “People were staying stuff like, ‘She’s pregnant.’ ‘You’re fat.’ They were angry or mad that I looked like this. It was one of the hardest things I have ever been through.”

On top of that, Pieterse didn’t know why she was seeing numbers rise on the scale.

“I had no idea what was going on and I didn’t have any way of solving it,” she explained. “Very recently I was diagnosed with PCOS, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, [a] hormone imbalance. And finally I knew why this was happening to me.”

The South Africa native told PEOPLE about the severity of the disorder.

“There’s a lot of symptoms – like irregular periods, weight gain, impossible to lose weight — that seem somewhat normal sometimes depending on your lifestyle, but I feel like you have to just go and get it checked,” continued, Pieterse, who will return to Freeform for a Pretty Little Liars spinoff. “PCOS can lead to ovarian cancer and breast cancer and thyroid issues that could’ve been avoided. More than half of woman have it, and they don’t even know. It really is a huge issue that I want to share and hopefully help even one person deal with it.”

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays on ABC at 8 p.m ET.