Sasha Farber and Emma Slater are giving everybody the opportunity to dance like a star — and benefit a great cause while doing so.

The two Dancing with the Stars pros have teamed up with Airbnb to offer a social impact experience in which fans can purchase a private ballroom dancing lesson with the engaged couple on Nov. 30 in Los Angeles for $200. All of the proceeds from the class will benefit Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA).

“Emma and I love CHLA,” Farber, 33, tells PEOPLE of his connection to the cause. “It’s very special. During the season we try to visit, and we’re always really excited to go because it means so much to be able to put a smile on [the kid’s] faces, make them laugh, have a good time with them and hopefully help them feel better. It’s probably more rewarding than anything we’ve ever done.”

Being able to share their love of dance with people, especially in the case of helping to choreograph a wedding dance, is important to the couple and inspired them to do the auction in the first place.

“I proposed to Emma on the show and we did a dance before I proposed,” Farber says of his live TV proposal last fall. “Dance is a universal language around the world and it brings people together. If people are planning their wedding dance, I hope they will share it with us.”

He adds: “Emma and I are engaged and planning our wedding so we are going through what they are going through. We want to guide them on their first dance — it will be one of the most special days they will have and their kids are going to watch it, their grandkids are going to watch it. There’s nothing more rewarding than seeing something like that.”

But Farber says you don’t have to be engaged or planning a wedding dance in order to join the class.

“There are so many fans that want to learn to dance,” he says. “When we were on tour [with DWTS] we’d hear from fans, ‘I want to learn how to dance like that.’ This is going to be fun. Meet us, have a chat with us and have a good old boogie.”

For fans of Will & Grace, there’s another fun way to get involved in helping CHLA. By donating as little as $10, fans can win an incredible package, courtesy of show co-creator David Kohan, including two tickets to the Nov. 15 taping of the NBC reboot, a set tour, photo with the cast, round-trip airfare and two-night stay in a hotel. Each $10 donation equals one entry, so $50 equates five entries. Best of all, 100 percent of the proceeds will benefit Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.