A day after being involved in a fatal multi-car crash, DWTS pros Emma Slater and Sasha Farber are feeling thankful that no one on their team was seriously hurt while aboard a Dancing with the Stars: Live! tour bus.

On Tuesday, the engaged couple confirmed on social media that they were involved in the crash, but assured fans that they were safe.

“We took this picture last night after being involved in the I-80 road accident in Iowa, on our ride out,” Slater, 29, captioned a photo on Instagram of her and Farber, 33, smiling into the camera. “Thinking of everyone involved. Just wanted to let people who were asking know that we are ok and are so grateful that non [sic] of us on the tour bus was hurt. Everyone was checked out and we’re back with our group.”

“It’s difficult to feel overly positive when there are so many people less fortunate than us,” she continued. “My heart truly goes out to all who was involved and most definitely to all the service men and women who were on the scene almost immediately helping out everyone trapped in their vehicles. And lastly, thank you to our bus driver Billy who undoubtedly saved us yesterday. It’s definitely a day we won’t forget.”

At the end of the post, Slater tagged her fellow troupe members Farber, Brandon Armstrong and Lindsay Arnold along with Arnold’s husband, Sam Cusick.

Farber took to Instagram to share a similar message about the crash, calling it “one day I will never forget.”

“I’m so grateful and thankful that everyone on our bus including the bus driver is ok,” he wrote alongside a photo of Slater kissing him on the cheek. “Our prayers and thoughts to the family’s involved in this horrible accident.”

Arnold, 24, also shared in a message posted to her Instagram Story, “Hey guys thank you all so much for love and support. I am so thankful to say that Sam and I are ok along with everyone on our bus. We feel very lucky and our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved in accident.”

Lindsay Arnold/Instagram

The official DWTS: Live! tour Instagram account announced hours before its scheduled show in Ames, Iowa, that Monday evening’s production would be canceled due to the crash, which occurred because of bad weather.

“To anyone involved in the accident, the entire cast sends their best wishes for a speedy recovery, and their deepest apologies to all of the fans who have been waiting to see the show tonight,” the caption stated. “Information regarding rescheduling and/or refunds will be available soon.”

Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Nathan Ludwig told PEOPLE that the crash involved 19 cars, and that a 21-year-old woman was killed.