Sarah Silverman's Most Awkward On-Camera Moment Was Getting Punched By Ryan Phillippe

Sarah Silverman has no trouble recalling her most awkward on-camera encounter — which, contrary to her standard comedic hijinks, was not at all funny.

The Emmy-nominated Speck of Dust star joined PEOPLE’s Editor-in-Chief Jess Cagle in the latest episode of The Jess Cagle Interview (streaming now on the People/Entertainment Weekly Network), and when the question came up to recount her most uncomfortable moment on camera, Silverman detailed an unfortunate punch to the face — from actor Ryan Phillippe.

“The most awkward moment I’ve ever had on-camera, and there’s several of them, but I would probably say a movie called The Way of the Gun, where Ryan Phillippe beats me up,” she recalled.

“In one of the takes — I know this sounds like I’m blaming myself, but I think I maybe leaned in or something, but he accidentally connected, knocked me off my feet. I had a huge egg right here [on my cheek], and when I opened my eyes, I probably would’ve cried, but he was already crying, and I felt so bad. I was like, ‘It’s okay.’ I think they used it though. I think that’s the one they used, so it was worth it.”

Cagle also asked the comedienne to reveal the celebrity she’d most want to kiss (Hint: It might be her boyfriend Michael Sheen) and what her recurring nightmare is (It involves the restroom?). Watch those hilarious answers and more in the video above.

Silverman is an eight-time Emmy nominee and a two-time winner for her 2013 comedy special We Are Miracles and the 2008 song “I’m F—— Matt Damon” which she wrote and recorded for Jimmy Kimmel Live.

—With KARA WARNER