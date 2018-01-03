Everything Sarah Paulson & Girlfriend Holland Taylor Have Said About Each Other

"What else can I say? We love each other."

— Paulson, on her feelings for Taylor, to Town & Country

"I do want to live responsibly and truthfully without hiding. It's complicated, because there is a lot of hate in this world, and a lot of good can come from quote-unquote normalizing something for people who don't see it as normal. Our relationship represents a certain amount of hope and risk. Maybe there's something brave in it. Maybe it encourages others to make brave choices."

— Paulson, on what keeping her relationship public can do for others, to Town & Country

"Happiest Birthday to @HollandTaylor my most favorite human… No one is more deeply grateful that you were born than I."

— Paulson, celebrating Taylor's 73rd birthday, on Twitter

"It's the most wonderful, extraordinary thing that could have ever possibly happened in my life."

— Taylor, on finding girlfriend Paulson, on WNYC's Death, Sex & Money podcast

"What I can say absolutely is that I am in love, and that person happens to be Holland Taylor."

— Paulson, on her feelings for Taylor, to the New York Times

"Given my generation it would not be something that would automatically occur to me. But as a symbol, as a pledge, as a plighting one's troth, it would be a wonderful thing to do."

— Taylor, on talk of marrying Paulson, on WNYC's Death, Sex & Money podcast

"Psssst… I said, MORNIN'." 

"OMG, late start over here! 'Mornin' !… Or, 'Noon, m'darlin.'"

— Paulson and Taylor (respectively), sending flirty tweets, on Twitter

"… Probably the most exquisitely beautiful woman I'd ever seen."

— Paulson, on her first impression of Taylor, to the New York Times

"Early on, when people found out I was with Holland, some said: 'I think you have to be careful, I'm afraid it's going to affect your career negatively.' I was like what? It never occurred to me at all."

— Paulson, revealing she was told to hide her relationship with Taylor, to The Edit

"Holland Taylor, I love you."

— Paulson, giving Taylor a sweet shout-out, during her 2016 Emmys acceptance speech

"I would like to. I think she's an extraordinary actress. I haven't really thought about what that would be. Anything — I could do it on the street corner. That would be fine."

— Paulson, on whether or not she'd like to work with Taylor, to PEOPLE

"And then I thought, why would I not? The fact that I'm having this thought is wrong. I am the captain of my own ship, and I've never looked to anyone see to validate that, or tell me it's okay."

— Paulson, on her decision to mention Taylor in her Emmys speech, to The Edit

"I must say, it has to be part of what has to be the most wonderful thing in my life, is the whole embrace of this wonderful relationship which makes everything else makes sense. I'm the luckiest person in the world. I can't talk about my life today and not mention this wonderful love."

— Taylor, gushing about Paulson, to Radio Andy's Sandra Bernhard

"A shimmering, spectacular, singular sensation…!!! … Holy Christmas!"

— Taylor, reacting to Paulson's red carpet look at the 2017 Golden Globes, on Twitter

