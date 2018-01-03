Everything Sarah Paulson & Girlfriend Holland Taylor Have Said About Each Other

"I do want to live responsibly and truthfully without hiding. It's complicated, because there is a lot of hate in this world, and a lot of good can come from quote-unquote normalizing something for people who don't see it as normal. Our relationship represents a certain amount of hope and risk. Maybe there's something brave in it. Maybe it encourages others to make brave choices."

— Paulson, on what keeping her relationship public can do for others, to Town & Country