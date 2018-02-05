Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor Link Arms During Bundled Up Stroll in N.Y.C.

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor are getting cozy to combat the cold winter weather.

The couple smiled as they walked arm-in-arm down the street in New York City on Friday.

The American Horror Story star, 43, covered herself from the winter chill in a blue jacket that reached past her knees, finishing off her look with black gloves, boots and a clutch. She wore her chin-length hair in loose waves.

Taylor, 75, linked arms with her girlfriend, smiling in a long black coat, white globes and point-toe heels.

Taylor spoke at the memorial service for iconic gossip columnist Liz Smith in the city on Friday. Smith’s memorial service was held at the Majestic Theatre, the longtime home of the Broadway musical The Phantom of the Opera. Renée Zellweger and Bruce Willis were among the many stars to share their fond memories, according to Deadline.

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor Felipe Ramales/Splash News

In a recent interview with The Edit, Paulson revealed that she was advised to hide her two-year relationship with Taylor.

“Early on, when people found out I was with Holland, some said: ‘I think you have to be careful, I’m afraid it’s going to affect your career negatively,’ ” she shared. “I was like what? It never occurred to me at all.”

Paulson told outlet that her love life is “the least interesting thing about me” but people find her relationship with the actress who is over three decades years her senior “fascinating and odd.”

She also told The Edit of telling Taylor “I love you” during her 2016 Emmys acceptance speech, “And then I thought, why would I not? The fact that I’m having this thought is wrong. I am the captain of my own ship, and I’ve never looked to anyone see to validate that, or tell me it’s okay.”