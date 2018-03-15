Date Night! Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor Are All Smiles at N.Y.C. Literacy Gala

The look of love!

On Wednesday night, Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor stepped out together in New York City to attend the Literacy Partners Gala. The couple was beaming from ear to ear as they posed on the red carpet at the event.

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor Griffin Lipson/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Paulson, 43, and Taylor, 75, have been dating since 2015. They originally met a dinner party about a decade ago, and Paulson, though dating someone else at the time, previously told The New York Times she thought Taylor was “probably the most exquisitely beautiful woman I’d ever seen.” They crossed paths a few years later, at which point they followed each other on Twitter, exchanged direct messages and decided to go out for dinner.

Earlier this month, the duo attended their very first Oscars party together, enjoying a glamorous evening at the Vanity Fair bash in Beverly Hills.

In a recent interview with The Edit, Paulson revealed she was originally advised to hide her relationship with Taylor.

“Early on, when people found out I was with Holland, some said: ‘I think you have to be careful, I’m afraid it’s going to affect your career negatively,’ ” she shared. “I was like what? It never occurred to me at all.”