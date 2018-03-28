Sarah Michelle Gellar Jokingly Claims She Is the Actress Who Bit Beyoncé: 'I Admit It'

Sarah Michelle Gellar is taking credit for biting Beyoncé — and is baring her fangs to prove it.

The former Buffy the Vampire Slayer star, 40, shared an Instagram gallery on Wednesday and tossed her hat into the ring in the recent #WhoBitBeyoncé conspiracy that everyone is talking about.

In the photos, Gellar wears vampire fangs, one in what seems like a Halloween photo and the other in a still from her hit WB show.

“All right, I admit it. It was me #TheBiter,” she wrote in the caption.

Sarah Michelle Gellar

Sarah Michelle Gellar in Buffy the Vampire Slayer Sarah Michelle Gellar/Instagram

The Internet has been ablaze trying to get to the bottom of this mystery ever since Girls Trip star Tiffany Haddish, who was at JAY-Z’s December concert afterparty in Los Angeles, first recounted watching the aftermath of the alleged bite go down.

“There was this actress there that’s just, like, doing the mostest,” Haddish, 38, said in an interview with GQ published Monday, refusing to name the Queen Bey’s attacker. “She bit Beyoncé in the face.”

Sarah Michelle Gellar, Beyoncé Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TIDAL

“Beyoncé stormed away…went up to JAY-Z, and was like, ‘JAY! Come here! This bitch—’ and snatched him,” Haddish recalled. “They went to the back of the room. I was like, ‘What just happened?’ And Beyoncé’s friend walked up and was like, ‘Can you believe this bitch just bit Beyoncé?’ ”

Haddish said she jumped to defend Beyoncé but the singer kept a cool head. “She was like, ‘Tiffany, no. Don’t do that. That bitch is on drugs. She not even drunk. The bitch is on drugs. She not like that all the time. Just chill.’ ”

Sanaa Lathan and Beyonce Knowles Jeff Vespa/WireImage

Yvette Noel-Schure, Beyoncé’s representative, responded to the claim by telling GQ, “I absolutely cannot comment on any of this, as I have no knowledge.”

Since then, a slew of suspects has risen to the top including Dunham, Sara Foster, and Love & Basketball star Sanaa Lathan.

Lathan denied the claims on Twitter, writing, “Y’all are funny. Under no circumstances did I bite Beyonce and if I did it would’ve been a love bite.”

TMZ reported that it was Lathan, however. “It was not an aggressive bite. It was playful and noninvasive but still caught Beyoncé off guard,” sources told the site on Tuesday — adding that Lathan, “was talking to JAY-Z in a way that made Beyoncé uncomfortable” leading the mother of three to confront Lathan, who “brushed off any insinuation of inappropriate conduct and then gave her a jokey bite.”