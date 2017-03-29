Sarah Jessica Parker is trading her typically glam wardrobe for something a bit more casual.

While filming her HBO comedy series on Wednesday in New York City, the Divorce actress was spotted scrubbing a storefront window.

For the scene, 52-year-old Parker sported yellow scrubbing gloves as she cleaned red graffiti off of the glass.

The Sex and the City alum also donned jeans, black boots and a purple oversized sweater with her hair pulled back in a low ponytail for filming.

In the series, the married mother of three plays the role of Frances, a woman who in the midst of a life crisis, surprises her husband Robert (Thomas Haden Church) by asking for a divorce. The troubled couple wind up going to counseling where Frances accuses her estranged husband of having an “emotional affair.”

Speaking to reporters at the New York City premiere of the HBO show in October, the actress opened up about what it’s like playing someone with a troubled relationship while she herself is happily married to Matthew Broderick in real life.

“What I do on screen doesn’t cross the placenta, do you know what I mean?” she said. “I play all sorts of parts that I suppose one would wonder — but that’s my job, that’s what’s interesting to me, that’s why I wanted to tell this story and that’s why I was originally interested in this idea and finding writers who could create a tone and an environment and a landscape that would be interesting and exciting.”

Parker also said that it’s easy for her to keep her professional and private life separate.

“You know, any job is very separate for me — it always has been,” she said. “I love being consumed by a part that I’m playing.”

“I don’t relate to it,” she added. “It feels so specific.”

The cast also includes Saturday Night Live alum Molly Shannon and Mad Men‘s Talia Balsam as Parker’s best friends on the show.