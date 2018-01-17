Sarah Jessica Parker Suggests That Ellen DeGeneres Play Samantha for Sex and the City 3

Move aside, Stephen Colbert — another talk show host may be in the running to play Samantha if Sex and the City 3 gets a green light.

Sarah Jessica Parker stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where the actress joked that the The Late Show host put her in a tough position where she felt forced to offer him the part vacated by Kim Cattrall.

“I said, ‘Oh, sure. You play Samantha,'” Parker, 52, said with a knowing look. “I’ll offer you the same opportunity. I’m gonna go across the lands.”

A third installment of the film franchise came to a halt in September, when Cattrall confirmed she never wanted to slip back into the Samantha’s designer shoes again. Parker had said there was a “beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story” ready for filming, but now the future of the hit series is unclear.

Kim Cattrall, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis in Sex and the City 2 Craig Blankenhorn/Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection

“I think there’s a period of grief, a mourning process,” Parker told DeGeneres about if there would be another movie. “Then perhaps we’ll be able to consider, say for instance, you playing Samantha.”

But when pressed for an answer about another sequel, the woman who brought Carrie Bradshaw to life was in the dark.

“I don’t know. Last week, I said ‘No.’ Reality is a brutal companion,” she said. “I feel like maybe, I don’t know. I have to make up an answer, because I have absolutely no idea. You know, who knows. Perhaps, we’ll find a way. Right now, I don’t know.”

Fans have long wanted the the fierce New York City foursome from the HBO series reunite again. The show, which also starred Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon, ran from 1998 until 2004 and won seven Emmys. A third film would follow 2008’s Sex and the City and 2010’s Sex and the City 2.

Those fans include Davis, who said she still holds out hope that someday Sex and the City 3 could happen.

“I’m just grateful. I know my costars are grateful as well that we have the fan support, that we have each other, that we love each other,” Davis, 52, told E! News at the 2017 Princess Grace Awards Gala in October.

“Maybe we’ll figure out something to do, I don’t know, it would be great,” she added.

Cynthia Nixon, Kim Cattrall, Kristin Davis and Sarah Jessica Parker Ian West/PA Images/Getty Images

Though sources said that Cattrall made “outrageous demands” to re-board the movie franchise, she denied that her requests had anything to do with it and claimed she never agreed to board SATC3 in the first place.

“I never asked for any money, I never asked for any projects. To be thought of as some kind of diva is absolutely ridiculous,” the 61-year-old actress told Piers Morgan in October.

Cattrall then admitted that she had never been close with the other three co-stars.

“We’ve never been friends,” Cattrall said. “We’ve been colleagues and in some way, it’s a very healthy place to be.”