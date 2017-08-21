Sarah Jessica Parker Really, Really Loved the Solar Eclipse: 'Spectacular, Unimaginably Perfect, Beautiful'

Most of America stopped for a few minutes to look up at the sky on Monday, but maybe only a select few were as enthusiastic about the solar eclipse as actress Sarah Jessica Parker.

The Divorce star shared several clips from her viewing experience on Monday, revealing on Instagram that she was taking in the celestial event from aboard a boat in “beautiful South Carolina.”

“We are officially eclipse chasers,” she wrote.

In another video, Parker, 52, showed off her eclipse glasses as the celestial event began, writing, “The thrills of eclipse chasing! First sighting.”

She also advised, “Don’t look without glasses!”

As totality occurred, Parker filmed from the boat, showing glimpses of the sky. She gushed excitedly in the clip: “Oh my God, this is the most spectacular light I have ever seen. It doesn’t make any sense!”

“It’s happening! You guys, it’s happening!” she squealed. “Oh my God! There’s the corona. Oh my God there it is, there it is. It’s happening and lightening and birds that are rarely ever seen! Oh my God!”

She continued to sweep her camera over the sky, telling her followers, “I wish you all were here! Oh my God. This is the most spectacular, unimaginably perfect, beautiful, ridiculous.”

In a second clip, Parker’s husband Matthew Broderick could be seen standing by her side as she whispered, “We did it, we made it. Oh my God, we saw it … it’s so humbling. It’s so extraordinary.”

Parker and Broderick weren’t the only celebrities to enjoy the real star power: Lady Gaga, Kristen Bell and Kim Kardashian West all turned their (protected) eyes to the skies.