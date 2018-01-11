Sarah Jessica Parker Offers Kim Cattrall's Role in Sex and the City 3 to Stephen Colbert

Sarah Jessica Parker has a role for Stephen Colbert in Sex and the City 3, should the third installment of the film franchise ever make it to the big screen.

During an appearance on The Late Show, Wednesday night, the 52-year-old actress jokingly told Colbert “there’s an opening” in the cast — pointing to the role of sex-pot PR maven Samantha vacated by Kim Cattrall.

In September, Cattrall had confirmed she never wanted to slip back into the Samantha’s shoes again. The move put a definite stop in the plans for a third movie, which Parker had said had a “beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story” ready for filming.

“According to just very recent documentation about why we’re not making it is because the part usually played by Kim Cattrall has been vacated. So, that’s what I mean,” Parker told Colbert on Wednesday. “Perhaps you’d want to play Samantha?”

Sarah Jessica Parker and Stephen Colbert Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

While Colbert probably wouldn’t be the right fit for Samantha, fans have long wanted the the fierce foursome from the HBO series reunite again. The show, which also starred Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon, ran from 1998 until 2004 and won seven Emmys. A third film would follow 2008’s Sex and the City and 2010’s Sex and the City 2.

RELATED: The End of Sex and the City: Tracking the Fallout Behind Third Movie

Those fans include Davis, who said she still holds out hope that someday Sex and the City 3 could happen.

“I’m just grateful. I know my co-stars are grateful as well that we have the fan support, that we have each other, that we love each other,” Davis, 52, told E! News at the 2017 Princess Grace Awards Gala in October.

“Maybe we’ll figure out something to do, I don’t know, it would be great,” she added.

Cynthia Nixon, Kim Cattrall, Kristin Davis and Sarah Jessica Parker Ian West/PA Images/Getty Images

RELATED: Everything We Know About Why Sex and the City 3 Was Cancelled — From Cast Tensions to Major Demands

Parker, meanwhile, remains firm that there’s likely no future for the film.

“I struggle with it because it’s a bit sad, but I think one must keep these things in perspective,” Parked told Entertainment Tonight‘s Nancy O’Dell on the red carpet at the Golden Globes. “I have a lot of incredible memories, singular memories, that are shared among those four women, and I’m incredibly grateful for the experience.”

Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker Bryan Bedder/Getty

RELATED VIDEO: Kim Cattrall Slams Sarah Jessica Parker as Tensions Surrounding SATC 3 Revealed: ‘Kim Killed the Movie,’ Says Source

As for Cattrall, though sources said that she made “outrageous demands” to re-board the movie franchise, she denied that her requests had anything to do with it and claimed she never agreed to board SATC3 in the first place.

“I never asked for any money, I never asked for any projects. To be thought of as some kind of diva is absolutely ridiculous,” the 61-year-old actress told Piers Morgan in October.

Cattrall then admitted that she had never been close with the other three co-stars.

“We’ve never been friends,” Cattrall said. “We’ve been colleagues and in some way, it’s a very healthy place to be.”