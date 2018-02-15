Sarah Jessica Parker is recalling a pivotal moment from her wildly successful career: standing up for herself on set.

The Emmy and Golden Globe-winning Sex and the City alum has famously refused to shoot nude scenes and was vocal about it in one of her early films.

“I don’t know if I had confidence or if I was being counseled by people. There was so much pressure for me to take my clothes off,” Parker, 52, tells PEOPLE’s Editor in Chief Jess Cagle in this week’s cover story, in which she opens up about a range of topics: current projects like HBO’s Divorce, as well as marriage, motherhood and four decades of fame.

“My agent [CAA’s Kevin Huvane] sent a car and a plane ticket [to the film set] and he said, ‘If anybody makes you do anything that you’re not comfortable doing, you don’t.’ Given what’s happening now and the stories told from that particular period, I know how lucky I am that there was someone — in this case, a man — who stepped in,” she recalls.

Parker says she recently “ran into a woman who worked on that movie” who told the actress “I remember you sobbing” because she was being pressured into taking her clothes off.