Sarah Jessica Parker on Kim Cattrall's Brother's Death: 'We All Send Her Our Love'

Despite their differences, Sarah Jessica Parker is keeping Sex and the City costar Kim Cattrall in her thoughts.

Cattrall, 61, confirmed on Sunday that her 55-year-old brother Chris had been found dead — just hours after asking fans to help find him after he went missing in Canada.

Parker, 52, wrote a supportive comment on Cattrall’s Instagram post and spoke out about the tragedy to Extra at New York City’s Paley Center for Media on Thursday night while promoting her HBO series Divorce.

“I can’t begin to know how her family is managing such a loss. We all send her our love and condolences and grant her the privacy that she’s asked for,” she said.

From left: Cynthia Nixon, Kim Cattrall, Kristin Davis and Sarah Jessica Parker Ian West/PA Images/Getty Images

Cattrall has tweeted her thanks to her SATC colleagues for their kind words.

Canadian police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding Chris’ death. Royal Canadian Mounted Police Corporal Chris Warren told PEOPLE this week that Chris was found on his property Sunday and the “preliminary investigation suggests that there is no foul play suspected.”

Chris (left) and Kim Cattrall Kim Cattrall instagram

The supportive messages from Cattrall’s former costars come in the wake of some recent bad blood over the actress’ decision not to return for a third SATC movie. Parker addressed the drama on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen last week.

“What ties us together is this singular experience,” she said. “It was a professional experience but it became personal because it was years and years of our lives. I’m hoping that that sort of eclipses anything that’s been recently spoken — that that lingers. That many years spent doing something, that people had a connection with it is such a privilege.”