Sarah Jessica Parker: I Was 'Heartbroken' When Kim Cattrall Said We Were Never Friends

Kim Cattrall‘s insistence that she’s “never been friends” with her Sex and the City costars left Sarah Jessica Parker “heartbroken.”

The 53-year-old actress appeared on Wednesday’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and addressed the cancellation of the third SATC film and the headline-making jabs shared in the press between the cast and Cattrall.

“I found it very upsetting,” the Divorce star told host Andy Cohen. “That’s not the way I recall our experience. So it’s sad. But I always think that what ties us together is this singular experience. It was a professional experience but it became personal because it was years and years of our life.”

“I’m hoping that that sort of eclipses anything that’s been recently spoken — that that lingers,” Parker added of SATC, which also starred Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis. “That many years spent doing something, that people had a connection with it is such a privilege.”

Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker Bryan Bedder/Getty

RELATED: Everything We Know About Why Sex and the City 3 Was Cancelled – From Cast Tensions to Major Demands

Parker first revealed in September that SATC 3 had been scrapped despite eight years of encouragement from fans and a “beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story” ready for filming.

“It was damn good,” she spilled to Cohen.

Though sources told PEOPLE Cattrall made “outrageous demands” to re-board the big screen franchise, she later denied that her requests had anything to do with the scrapping of the film and claimed she had never agreed to board SATC 3 in the first place — even refuting an offer to do it back in 2016.

“I never asked for any money, I never asked for any projects. To be thought of as some kind of diva is absolutely ridiculous,” the 61-year-old actress told Piers Morgan in October, saying Parker — who would have been a producer on the film — “could have been nicer.”

Cattrall then admitted that she had never been close with the other three costars. “We’ve never been friends,” Cattrall said. “We’ve been colleagues and in some way, it’s a very healthy place to be.”

Kim Cattrall, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis Craig Blankenhorn/Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection

As the story unfolded, Parker said she wanted to speak out about it in the press but was told to remain quiet.

“When all that stuff was happening with Sex and the City, which I know is meaningless in the world, but when it’s happening and you’re caught up in any of the muscle of that stuff, it’s so painful because all you want to do is respond. All you want to do is say, ‘Are you kidding me!? This is everything I know. This is everything that happened over the last six months. These are the conversations. These are the emails. These are the conversations with lawyers and agents and studio heads,’” she recalled to The Daily Beast. “But you’re counseled time and time again, “Don’t do it. You’re going to get in the weeds. It’s a nowhere road.”

“I just kept saying, ‘This was an experience I loved. I love those women. We shared this experience. It was a privilege. If that’s what we’re left with, those memories, there are only four of us who…’ You know?” she added.

RELATED VIDEO: Kim Cattrall Slams Sarah Jessica Parker as Tensions Surrounding SATC 3 Revealed: ‘Kim Killed the Movie,’ Says Source

She’s been more vocal recently though, talking about the possibility of trying the project again on the Golden Globes red carpet and even jokingly offering Cattrall’s role to Stephen Colbert, Ellen DeGeneres and Cohen.

So what changed? Turns out the bevy of sexual misconduct allegations plaguing Hollywood allowed Parker to put the SATC 3 allegations into perspective.

“The world shifted,” she said. “I was like, ‘Oh this is ridiculous.’ I was afraid to talk about these allegations, and now there are real allegations in the world. And all of a sudden I was like, ‘I think I’m going to answer the question about the Sex and the City movie.”

“For so long I was told to be quiet about all of that stuff. And all of a sudden I’m like, ‘If people are being encouraged to come forward and talk about really difficult, painful, potentially criminal things that they were part of or witnessed, I think I can talk about the Sex and the City 3 movie,’” she added, laughing. “I think it’s okay! I’m a grown freaking woman.”

Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker Jenny Anderson/WireImage

Parker has also become more outspoken about her marriage to Matthew Broderick recently. The couple will celebrate their 21st anniversary in May — and all those years together, plus the years and years of split rumors, have created a deep bond between the two.

“Relationships are hard. I always felt that I wanted to invest more. I love him and I think he’s brilliant. And I’m sure I annoy him. He annoys me sometimes, but I’m enormously proud of the person he is,” she revealed during a candid interview with the Girlboss Radio podcast. “I think the longer you can last, the more invested you just are. And so their triumphs are yours, their disappointments are yours. And the more you feel those things and experience them, the more it’s hard to imagine not being part of their life.”

The secret to the pair’s long union? Time apart.

“We have lives that allow us to be away and come back together,” said Parker, who shares son James Wilkie, 15, and twin daughters, Loretta and Tabitha, 8, with Broderick. “His work life takes him here, and mine takes me there. In some ways, I think that that’s been enormously beneficial because we have so much to share, in a way.”

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen airs Sunday-Thursday (11 p.m. ET) on Bravo.