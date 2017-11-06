Sarah Jessica Parker & Cynthia Nixon Reunite After Sex and the City 3 Drama

We couldn’t help but wonder … is everything okay between the stars of Sex and the City? Luckily, it looks like Cynthia Nixon‘s friendship with Sarah Jessica Parker is as strong as ever.

On Monday, Nixon, 51, posted an Instagram photo of herself posing with Parker, 52, and comedian Bridget Everett at a screening of SATC executive producer Michael Patrick King’s Amazon pilot Love You More.

Seeing the women who portrayed assiduous attorney Miranda and hopelessly romantic writer Carrie smiling together is a welcome sight for fans of the franchise. Especially after Parker confirmed in September that plans for a third movie — which she said had a “beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story” ready for filming — had been scrapped.

While sources said that Kim Cattrall, who played sexpot publicist Samantha, had made diva-like demands, but she insisted she never agreed to board the project — and confirmed she never wants to slip back into Samantha’s designer shoes.

But Kristin Davis — aka prim and proper Charlotte — is holding out hope.

“I’m just grateful. I know my co-stars are grateful as well that we have the fan support, that we have each other, that we love each other,” Davis told E! News at the 2017 Princess Grace Awards Gala.

“Maybe we’ll figure out something to do, I don’t know, it would be great,” the actress added.