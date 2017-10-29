Sarah Hyland and Bachelorette Alum Wells Adams Are 'Hanging Out,' Source Says: 'They're Flirty'

Many fans of The Bachelor were hoping that Wells Adams would be the franchise’s next leading man — but is he off the market?

The reality TV alum and Modern Family star Sarah Hyland dressed up for Halloween together over the weekend, sparking romance rumors.

“They’ve been friends for a while and now they’ve been hanging out and spending more time together,” a source tells PEOPLE, adding, “They’re flirty.”

Adams’ and Hyland’s fun pre-holiday costumes were inspired by Stranger Things.

“#strangerthings have happened,” Hyland, 26, captioned a shot of Adams clutching a box of Eggo waffles as Eleven while she grinned in costume as Dustin Henderson.

Earlier this month, Hyland tweeted that she was single after calling it quits with longtime boyfriend Dominic Sherwood over the summer.

“The problem with being single isn’t the fact that you’re alone. It’s that you can’t puppy dog eye a guy into getting you Starbucks in bed,” she wrote on Oct. 11.

When a fan pointed out that dating apps are always an option, the actress jokingly responded, “Yuck gross. To each their own but dating apps aren’t for me. I like the natural progression of a person slowly learning im[sic] crazy.”

Adams took over Bachelor in Paradise bartending duties from the beloved Jorge this past summer. During his time on BiP, the radio DJ noted that he and fellow contestant Danielle Maltby – both Nashville residents – had been friends in Tennessee before landing on the reality show together. Though the two began the season insisting their relationship was platonic, their attitudes changed after Maltby decided to depart Paradise in pursuit of a career opportunity in Africa.

“If anyone deserved to find someone here, it was you,” Adams told Maltby before kissing her.

Talk of their romance continued when Carly Waddell hinted that the pair might have started up a relationship after returning from Mexico.

“We love love!!!” Wadell captioned an Aug. 22 photo with husband Evan Bass, Adams, Maltby, and fellow Bachelor in Paradise couple Derek Peth and Taylor Nolan. “Here’s to hoping it works out for everyone like it did for us!!!”