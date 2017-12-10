Now all Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland need is some mistletoe.

The cute couple did some holiday decorating over the weekend, heading out to select a Christmas tree together.

“First Christmas tree with this one,” the Modern Family star, 27, captioned a selfie with Adams taken in front of their winning pick and posted on Instagram.

However, the real work began when they got the evergreen back home. Supervised by Adams’ dog, Carl, the two put on holiday classic movie Elf as they began stringing lights and placing a colorful star on top.

“Watching a giant Elf on TV while a real elf decorates a 🎄,” The Bachelorette alum, 33, wrote on a video that featured Hyland hanging ornaments in the background.

RELATED: All the Celebs Who Are SoReady for Christmas: Mariah Carey, Sarah Hyland, Britney Spears and More!

Hyland and Adams let fans in on their tree’s foodie theme, with the actress sharing a close-up look at ornaments of ketchup, pizza, a martini and other tasty items.

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Wells Adams/Instagram

Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland Sarah Hyland/Instagram

“Would you eat it? Wood you?” Adams asked the camera, while his girlfriend laughed at the tree pun.

Hyland even shared a photo of “his & hers ornaments” — a glass of beer next to a glass of wine — with her boyfriend busy working in the background.

Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland Wells Adams/Instagram

Sarah Hyland shows off ornaments Sarah Hyland/Instagram

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Sarah Hyland/Instagram

Wells Adams Wells Adams/Instagram

Hyland and Adams began chatting on Twitter this past summer during his stint as the bartender in Bachelor in Paradise — but the actress had been vocal about her not-so-secret crush on the radio DJ since his time vying for JoJo Fletcher‘s heart on season 12 of The Bachelorette in 2016. (Adams later confirmed he first met Hyland through social media.)

The couple took their relationship public this Halloween, dressing up as characters from Stranger Things and posting plenty of photos on Instagram.

They recently celebrated Hyland’s birthday together, and the actress confessed “no one” makes her feel as special as Adams.

“@wellsadams took my birthday and made it in to an entire week celebration,” she gushed on Instagram. “No one makes me feel as special as you do. Hey… You’re my favorite thing.”

RELATED: All of Sarah Hylands Cutest Moments with Boyfriend Wells Adams

Hyland even told PEOPLE earlier this month while backstage at 102.7 KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball that her boyfriend gets her sense of humor like no one else.

“I think the only person who actually somewhat finds me funny is my boyfriend,” she said. “Thank God!”

RELATED VIDEO: Sarah Hyland Reveals Her Modern Family Character Is Bisexual

Even Danielle Maltby, also of The Bachelor franchise, approves of onetime flame/longtime friend’s new relationship.

“I’m so happy for him,” the reality star star recently told reporters. “I’ve met Sarah — Sarah is amazing.”

“They bounce off each other so well,” Maltby added. “They bring out the best in each other. They’re both so funny and they just amp each other up so much — and the smile that Wells gets on his face is unreal. It’s so cute. It really is so cute.”