Sarah Hyland Says Wells Adams 'Knows' the Engagement Ring She Wants, Talks Long-Distance Romance

Diamonds are a girl’s best friend — and it sounds like Wells Adams knows it, too.

Sarah Hyland, who has been dating the Bachelorette alum since last fall, stepped out in West Hollywood on Tuesday to attend jeweler Lorraine Schwartz’ Eye Bangles launch — the new addition to her signature Against the Evil Eye Collection. Of course, she had diamonds on the brain, and she revealed she’s definitely given some thought to what kind of engagement ring she’d want one day.

“Um, I’m a 27-year-old woman, of course I have,” she told Entertainment Tonight with a laugh. “I’m a 27-year-old woman at a jeweler’s event, of course I have.”

And though Adams, 33, wasn’t in attendance at the event, the Modern Family actress noted that he’s well aware of what she wants in a ring.

“He knows what it is, so it’s fine,” she said.

Sarah Hyland Emma McIntyre/Getty

Hyland also opened up to PEOPLE on the red carpet, explaining how she and Adams, who lives in Nashville, make things work long-distance.

“I think the longest we’ve gone without seeing each other is like two to three weeks, because five days is already too much for us,” she said. “So we always try to make sure to see each other.”

“He’s a friggin’ trooper and always flying out here every weekend or every other weekend to see me if my schedule has been too busy to see him — which it has been in 2018 with awards season and with Modern,” she continued. “But yeah — I don’t think it’s hard if the love is there.”

Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland Rachel Murray/Getty

Hyland and Adams began flirting on Twitter last summer during his stint as the bartender in Bachelor in Paradise — but Hyland had been vocal about her not-so-secret crush on the radio DJ since his time vying for JoJo Fletcher‘s heart on season 12 of The Bachelorette in 2016.

The couple took their relationship public over Halloween, and they have been more or less inseparable ever since, celebrating Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Eve together.