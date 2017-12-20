Sarah Hyland has called out CVS for closing early after they told her her medication would be available.

The Modern Family actress shared her frustration on Twitter on Monday explaining to her followers what happened.

“Hey @cvspharmacy when you tell a kidney transplant recipient that her medication will be ready before you close and that you will notify her when it’s ready to be picked up. F–– DO IT BEFORE YOU CLOSE. PEOPLE LIKE ME CANT AFFORD TO GO WITHOUT MEDICATION,” she tweeted.

The actress, 27, clapped back at a Twitter user who replied to her with, “Or you could check to see what time they close like everyone else does.”

Hyland shared a photo of their closing hours and wrote back, “Called at 9:02 p.m. They were closed. But yes you’re right. I’m an idiot.”

Called at 9:02pm. They were closed. But yes you're right. I'm an idiot. pic.twitter.com/Xlr2m52Vl1 — Sarah Hyland (@Sarah_Hyland) December 19, 2017

The company also responded to Hyland on Twitter, writing, “Your health is so important to us, Sarah & we understand how upsetting this experience must have been. We’d like to follow up w/ you offline to learn more & do whatever we can to improve your experience in the future. Can you pls DM us at your earliest convenience?”

CVS/Twitter

Hyland revealed in 2012 that she has kidney dysplasia and had undergone a kidney transplant with her father, Edward, serving as a donor.

“You know that family is always going to be there for you – no matter what. My dad gave me a freakin kidney!” she told Seventeen at the time. “But it’s also the families that you create outside of your family. And you really find out what kind of people you’re friends with.”

Sarah Hyland/Instagram

One big positive in the star’s life at the moment is her new boyfriend, Wells Adams.

The former The Bachelorette contestant recently surprised Hyland with a helicopter ride for her birthday.

Hyland gushed about him in a social media post in November, writing, “This one @wellsadams took my birthday and made it in to an entire week celebration. No one makes me feel as special as you do,” Hyland captioned the black and white photos of the couple at the exclusive Club 33 inside the park. “Hey… You’re my favorite thing.”