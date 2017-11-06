Did Sarah Hyland Just Confirm She's Dating The Bachelorette's Wells Adams? 'He Puts Up with Me'

He puts up with me 😝❤️ A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@sarahhyland) on Nov 5, 2017 at 2:44pm PST

He may not have found love in Paradise, but it looks like Wells Adams is officially off the market.

The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise alum recently sparked romance rumors with Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland after they celebrated Halloween together — and now, Hyland seems to have confirmed that the two are an item.

“He puts up with me,” she captioned a photo of herself sticking her tongue out, leaning into Adams.

Adams shared his own adorable photo of the couple staring lovingly into each other’s eyes in front of a twinkly backyard.

“Back lit AF,” he quipped.

Back lit AF A post shared by Wells Adams (@wellsadams) on Nov 5, 2017 at 6:12pm PST

RELATED VIDEO: Sarah Hyland Reveals Her Modern Family Character Is Bisexual

For Halloween, Adams, 33, and Hyland, 26, dressed up as characters from Stranger Things together, sharing plenty of photos on social media.

“#strangerthings have happened,” she captioned a shot of Adams clutching a box of Eggo waffles as Eleven while she grinned in costume as Dustin Henderson.

“11 hangin’ out with a 10,” Adams captioned his own shot.

At the time, a source told PEOPLE the two have “been friends for a while and now they’ve been hanging out and spending more time together.”

“They’re flirty,” the source added.

#strangerthings have happened #happyhalloween A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@sarahhyland) on Oct 29, 2017 at 12:31am PDT

11 hangin' out with a 10 #strangerthings A post shared by Wells Adams (@wellsadams) on Oct 29, 2017 at 3:05pm PDT

"Hey Eleven…. Make him piss his pants again 😂" #strangerthings #happyhalloween A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@sarahhyland) on Oct 31, 2017 at 4:34pm PDT

Me: I look like Jim Morrison! Sarah: You look like your Mom #happyhalloween A post shared by Wells Adams (@wellsadams) on Oct 31, 2017 at 5:22pm PDT

Adams took over Bachelor in Paradise bartending duties from the beloved Jorge this summer. During his time on BiP, sparks flew between the radio DJ and contestant Danielle Maltby — both Nashville residents and longtime friend — but Maltby left Mexico early in pursuit of a career opportunity in Africa.

Last month, Hyland tweeted that she was single after calling it quits with longtime boyfriend Dominic Sherwood over the summer.

The problem with being single isn't the fact that you're alone. It's that you can't puppy dog eye a guy in to getting you Starbucks in bed.🙄 — Sarah Hyland (@Sarah_Hyland) October 11, 2017

“The problem with being single isn’t the fact that you’re alone,” she wrote Oct. 11. “It’s that you can’t puppy dog eye a guy into getting you Starbucks in bed.”

Yuck gross. To each their own but dating apps aren't for me. I like the natural progression of a person slowly learning im crazy https://t.co/d95PkdXqlK — Sarah Hyland (@Sarah_Hyland) October 11, 2017

When a fan pointed out that dating apps are always an option, the actress admitted she wasn’t a fan.

“Yuck gross. To each their own but dating apps aren’t for me,” she said. “I like the natural progression of a person slowly learning im [sic] crazy.”