Sarah Hyland Reveals Her Modern Family Character Is Bisexual

Sarah Hyland is spilling spoilers about her Modern Family character Haley Dunphy.

The 26-year-old actress confirmed fan theories on Wednesday that Haley is bisexual, responding to one who asked if it was indeed true by writing on Twitter, “I don’t know what the writers would say? But I confirm.”

Those Modern Family writers, including co-creator Steve Levitan, haven’t responded to Hyland’s tweet. But that didn’t stop Hyland’s followers from praising her for the scoop.

“Yay! Go Sarah! I’m bi and proud 💪,” wrote one user.

“This made me tear up a lil,” another said. “thank you love💖💖.”

I don't know what the writers would say? But I confirm. https://t.co/KfRXMvCvl8 — Sarah Hyland (@Sarah_Hyland) November 1, 2017

Over Modern Family‘s 9 seasons, Haley’s dating life has been a recurring storyline. All of her 9 boyfriends on the show have been men, beginning with her on-again off-again boyfriend Dylan (played by openly gay actor Reid Ewing). Aside from Dylan, her most significant relationship on the show was with former many Andy (Adam DeVine), with whom she was in a “will they or won’t they” arch until they finally started dating in season 7.

She’s yet to date a woman, but with 15 episodes still coming this season, anything is possible.

Meanwhile, off camera, Hyland seems to be sparking romance rumors with The Bachelor alum Wells Adams — even dressing up with him as Stranger Things characters Eleven and Dustin for Halloween over the weekend.

“They’ve been friends for a while and now they’ve been hanging out and spending more time together,” a source tells PEOPLE, adding, “They’re flirty.”

Earlier this month, Hyland tweeted that she was single after calling it quits with longtime boyfriend Dominic Sherwood over the summer.

“The problem with being single isn’t the fact that you’re alone. It’s that you can’t puppy dog eye a guy into getting you Starbucks in bed,” she wrote on Oct. 11.

Modern Family airs Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on ABC.