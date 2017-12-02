Sarah Hyland Thinks Boyfriend Wells Adams Is the Only Person Who 'Actually Finds Me Funny'

Sarah Hyland may make audiences laugh each week on ABC’s Modern Family, but she’s not as confident in her skills off-screen.

“I don’t know. I’m just… I think I’m hysterical when I’m really not,” the 27-year-old actress told PEOPLE Friday night while backstage at 102.7 KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball. “I’ll be like, ‘This is an amazing bit that I have to put on my Instagram Story.’ But the thing about Instagram Story is you don’t get responses, so I don’t know if people actually like them or not!”

Luckily for Hyland, she has boyfriend Wells Adams, 33, to give her confidence. “I think the only person who actually somewhat finds me funny is my boyfriend,” she said. “Thank God!”

The couple began flirting on Twitter this summer during his stint on Bachelor in Paradise (Hyland had been vocal about her not-so-secret crush on the radio DJ since his time vying for JoJo Fletcher‘s heart on season 12 of The Bachelorette in 2016) and took their relationship public this Halloween. They have been going strong over the past few months — he even planned a week-long birthday celebration for Hyland that included a rendezvous at Disneyland.

Of course, there’s one other thing Hyland has to do in the new year: introduce Adams to her TV family.

“These people have become my real-life family. It’s almost like, you gotta,” Hyland told Entertainment Tonight from the Los Angeles set of Modern Family‘s 200th episode celebration in November. “Like, for guys, you have to meet the parents, which is stressful. But then I think the more stressful thing is to meet the second family, which is not only the Dunphy family but the entire cast, and the entire crew and all of our writers, and everybody that’s involved.”

She added, “That’s the second family that I think is the most terrifying thing for guys that I date.”