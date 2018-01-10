Sarah Hyland Is 'Very Proud' That Wells Adams 'Thinks It's Sexy When a Woman Speaks Her Mind'

Sarah Hyland says she’s “proud” to be dating a guy like Wells Adams.

The Modern Family actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to dedicate a sweet post to the Bachelor in Paradise alum, sharing a photo of the two dressed in black to support Time’s Up at Amazon’s Golden Globes afterparty on Sunday.

“Very proud to be with a man that thinks it’s sexy when a woman speaks her mind and stands up for herself. Which, in my opinion, is VERY sexy,” she captioned the photo, adding: “I’m also very proud of my @plannedparenthood pin.”

To donate to the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund, which will provide subsidized legal support to women and men in all industries who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, or abuse in the workplace, visit its GoFundMe page. Learn more about Time's Up, an organization of women in entertainment combating sexual harassment and inequality, on its website.

Hyland, 27, and Adams, 33, began flirting on Twitter last summer during his stint as the bartender in Paradise — but Hyland had been vocal about her not-so-secret crush on the radio DJ since his time vying for JoJo Fletcher‘s heart on season 12 of The Bachelorette in 2016.

The couple took their relationship public over Halloween, and they have been more or less inseparable ever since. On Wednesday, Hyland revealed on her Instagram stories that Adams had returned to Nashville after they spent more than two weeks together.

“So my two-and-a-half weeks straight with Wells Adams, every day, is up,” she said. “He’s gone and I’m home alone, so I guess welcome back to my Instagram stories, b—–s.”

The couple celebrated the holidays together, documenting many of their adventures on Instagram.

“Merry Christmas Eve from two people who go to the Ballet in Black Tie Attire and who go to the mall in ridiculously cheesy Xmas sweaters and hats on the same day,” Hyland captioned a sweet collage of photos of the two. “I [love] you @wellsadams.”

“I had the best Christmas in Nashville,” she captioned another post. “Full of laughs, animal onesies, food, dance offs, fake teeth, the cutest kids in the world and @wellsadams’ amazing family. Thank you for sharing such a special Christmas with me!”

Hyland and Adams went on to ring in the New Year in New York City — with Adams’ fellow BiP alums Taylor Nolan and Derek Peth.

“Best midnight ever. #nye #nyc,” Hyland captioned a slideshow of photos of the evening.