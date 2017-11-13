People

Subscribe

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

TV

Sarah Hyland Posts a Selfie from Bed with Boyfriend Wells Adams — and His Dog Carl!

By

Posted on

Wells Adams (left) and Sarah Hyland
Sarah Hyland/Instagram

Sarah Hyland just took puppy love to a new level.

The Modern Family actress posted her most intimate Instagram yet with beau Wells Adams — a radio DJ and former Bachelorette contestant — on Monday.

“[Spoon]ing,” she captioned a selfie of herself wrapped in Adams’ arms, with his beloved (and Snapchat-famous) bloodhound Carl snuggling alongside them in the sheets.

Wells Adams (left) and Sarah Hyland
Sarah Hyland/Instagram

Hyland, 26, and Adams, 33, first flirted on Twitter in 2016 but didn’t get together until recently. After dressing up in a couple’s Stranger Things costume for Halloween, they’ve been spending time together in his home base of Nashville, documenting their adventures on Snapchat and Instagram.

WATCH: Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher’s Top 3 Tips for Getting Over Heartbreak

Adams all but confirmed the romance on The Morning Breath last week, saying “To be fair, if you want to know anything, just look on my social media.”

Hyland previously dated Shadowhunters actor Dominic Sherwood, and Adams sparked romance rumors with close friend Danielle Maltby last season on Bachelor in Paradise.

 