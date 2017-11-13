Sarah Hyland Posts a Selfie from Bed with Boyfriend Wells Adams — and His Dog Carl!

Sarah Hyland just took puppy love to a new level.

The Modern Family actress posted her most intimate Instagram yet with beau Wells Adams — a radio DJ and former Bachelorette contestant — on Monday.

“[Spoon]ing,” she captioned a selfie of herself wrapped in Adams’ arms, with his beloved (and Snapchat-famous) bloodhound Carl snuggling alongside them in the sheets.

Hyland, 26, and Adams, 33, first flirted on Twitter in 2016 but didn’t get together until recently. After dressing up in a couple’s Stranger Things costume for Halloween, they’ve been spending time together in his home base of Nashville, documenting their adventures on Snapchat and Instagram.

Adams all but confirmed the romance on The Morning Breath last week, saying “To be fair, if you want to know anything, just look on my social media.”

Hyland previously dated Shadowhunters actor Dominic Sherwood, and Adams sparked romance rumors with close friend Danielle Maltby last season on Bachelor in Paradise.