Sarah Hyland Strips Down in the Bathtub for 'Raw' Black-and-White Photo Shoot

Sarah Hyland is opening up about womanhood in a raw and vulnerable way.

On Sunday, the Modern Family actress shared multiple black-and-white nude selfies that were snapped in the bathtub. In the first image, Hyland’s hair is pulled back in a white wrap and her arms and leg cover her breasts; for the second and third snaps, her long, dark locks cover her nude chest.

“Caption change: Women are funny. Women are brave. Women are caring and strong,” Hyland, 27, began the post.



“We are raw and tough. Our bodies defy reason and our minds are powerful,” she continued.

“I’m confident. I’m insecure. I’m a woman. I’m human,” she said.

For Hyland, the photos were snapped and shared in the name of art. “Think whatever you’d like about these photographs,” she wrote. “I like to think of them as moments of art and expression suspended in time.”

Hyland’s empowering message comes two months after she defended the “naked” selfie she shared of herself and her boyfriend, Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise alum Wells Adams, spooning in bed with his beloved (and Snapchat-famous) bloodhound Carl snuggling alongside them in the sheets.

“She just brought to my attention that that picture I posted might have been inappropriate since we’re in bed. So I just have to say I’m so sorry…FOR POSTING AN ADORABLE PICTURE BECAUSE CARL WAS ACTING LIKE THE NUGGETIEST SNUGGLE BUG! Couldn’t let that moment pass without getting a picture,” Hyland wrote.

In a follow-up note, Hyland reiterated her defense of the selfie.

“I just realized I’m being criticized for being naked… which you don’t even know if I am!” she said. “You can barely see any skin but it’s ok for Instagram models to roll around in the sand ACTUALLY naked? (I mean I’d post that too if I looked like that.) My point is don’t be hypocrites. Either be conservative on all fronts or FREE THE NIPPLE.”

“Guys. I know I don’t need to explain myself and I do ignore the ‘haters’ (hate that word)…I think I really just LOVE a good clap back,” she added.