Sarah Hyland Announces She Won’t Attend SAG Awards Due to Health Reasons

If the Modern Family cast takes home their fifth Screen Actors Guild award, one member of the ensemble will be noticeably absent: Sarah Hyland.

The actress, 26, revealed to Instagram followers on Sunday that she will not be attending the annual awards show because of health concerns.

“Sad to say I will not be attending the sag awards today for some health reasons,” the star, who has previously shared details of her lifelong battle with kidney dysplasia and underwent a kidney transplant in April 2012, captioned a post of herself kissing her longtime boyfriend Dom Sherwood at the 2016 SAG awards. “So I leave you all with an adorable picture from last years @sagawards. Ps. You know my dress was gonna be turnt too.”

Sad to say I will not be attending the sag awards today for some health reasons. So I leave you all with an adorable picture from last years @sagawards. Ps. You know my dress was gonna be turnt too 💁🏼 A photo posted by Sarah Hyland (@therealsarahhyland) on Jan 29, 2017 at 11:16am PST

In 2015, Hyland opened up to Seventeen about her health concerns.