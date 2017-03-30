Sarah Hyland Speaks Out About Latest Modern Family Shocker: 'It Was a Doozy'

SPOILER ALERT: This story contains plot details from Wednesday’s Episode of Modern Family titled Five Minutes



Modern Family fans got the surprise of a lifetime!

In the latest episode of the hit ABC show, Sarah Hyland‘s character Haley Dunphy turned down a marriage proposal from her boyfriend Rainer Shine (Nathan Fillion) — much to the pleasure of fans who’d like to see the eccentric Haley back with Andy (Adam DeVine).

As fans worked to wrap their heads around the shocking twist, 26-year-old Hyland took to Twitter with a post-episode message.

Thank you guys for great responses to tonight's ep! It was a doozy to film. 8 straight pages of dialogue and @NathanFillion killed it! — Sarah Hyland (@Sarah_Hyland) March 30, 2017

In the episode, a panicked Haley resorted to her usual rambling when she and Shine discussed marriage.

After the pair decided to hold off on the nuptials — “for now” — fans took to social media to ship Andy and Haley’s heartwarming romance.

“Please can we have Haley and Andy back together they’re so cute together,” one person tweeted.

Another Twitter user wrote: “I’m still here waiting for andy to come back and stay.”