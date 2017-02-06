Sarah Hyland Gets Pussycat Dolled Up for Lip Sync Battle

“Don’t Cha” wish your girlfriend was hot like Sarah Hyland?

The Modern Family star is set to compete in this week’s Lip Sync Battle against Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan — and she’s taking it very seriously.

In a sneak peek at Thursday’s episode, Hyland — decked out in a pink latex top and matching skirt, pink Pumas and a full face of glamorous makeup — rolls up in a toy Jeep before diving into an epic performance of the Pussycat Dolls 2005 hit.

As Jordan, 28, roars with laughter alongside host LL Cool J, Hyland, 26, begins sultrily mouthing the lyrics. And in true Pussycat Doll style, even with a wind machine blasting full force in her face, she doesn’t miss a beat.

And the battle isn’t Hyland’s first experience with the hit show: In December, she hosted the one-hour special of Lip Sync Battle Shorties on Nickelodeon. Shorties, a spin-off of Spike’s Emmy-nominated Lip Sync Battle, featured everyday kids lip-synching their favorite songs while celebrating their favorite artists.

“I jumped at the chance to host Shorties,” Hyland told PEOPLE at the time. “What could be more fun and exciting to see than the next generation of Lip Sync superstars showing off their sensational skills?”

Lip Sync Battle airs Thursdays (10 p.m. ET) on Spike.