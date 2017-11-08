Sarah Hyland Displays Boyfriend Wells Adams’ Initial on a Necklace Using a Taylor Swift Lyric

Sarah Hyland is basking in that new relationship glow.

The Modern Family actress, 26, showed off her boyfriend Wells Adams‘ initial on a necklace she was proudly wearing in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

“Call it what you want #notbecauseheownsme,” Hyland wrote in the caption, which referred to Taylor Swift‘s newly released love song, “Call It What You Want,” about the singer’s British boyfriend and actor, Joe Alwyn.

Call it what you want 😶 #notbecauseheownsme A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@sarahhyland) on Nov 7, 2017 at 6:23pm PST

On Monday, Hyland seemingly confirmed her relationship with the former The Bachelorette contestant, 33, in an Instagram post featuring the two hugging in a black and white photograph.

“He puts up with me,” she captioned the photo of herself sticking her tongue out and leaning into Adams.

He puts up with me 😝❤️ A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@sarahhyland) on Nov 5, 2017 at 2:44pm PST

Adams shared his own adorable photo of the couple staring lovingly into each other’s eyes in front of a twinkly backyard.

“Back lit AF,” he quipped.

Back lit AF A post shared by Wells Adams (@wellsadams) on Nov 5, 2017 at 6:12pm PST

For Halloween, Adams and Hyland dressed up as characters from Stranger Things together, sharing plenty of photos on social media.

“#strangerthings have happened,” she captioned a shot of Adams clutching a box of Eggo waffles as Eleven while she grinned in costume as Dustin Henderson.

“11 hangin’ out with a 10,” Adams captioned his own shot.

At the time, a source told PEOPLE that Hyland and Adams have “been friends for a while and now they’ve been hanging out and spending more time together.”

“They’re flirty,” the source added.