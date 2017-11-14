Sarah Hyland Slams Hater Who Criticized Her for 'Naked' Selfie with Boyfriend Wells Adams

Sarah Hyland is not holding back.

After followers criticized her recent selfie with her boyfriend, Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise alum Wells Adams, the Modern Family actress defended herself with a lengthy message on Twitter.

“Hey guysssss. I’m explaining myself again! Aren’t you so happy???? Isn’t this what Twitter is for???” she began, sharing several screenshots of notes she’d written in her phone.

“Every once in a while I’ll go through my direct messages from you guys to see what you’re saying and respond,” she said. “Answer questions. Give advice. Or even just say hello. But I woke up too early to go to work this morning and saw this…”

Hyland, 26, then shared a screenshot of a direct message she received from someone on Instagram after she posted an intimate selfie of her and Wells, 33, spooning in bed with his beloved (and Snapchat-famous) bloodhound Carl snuggling alongside them in the sheets.

“You can go out with whoever you want. But there are limits,” wrote the Instagram user. “Do not you know that some private things, must stay private, and not be shared with the whole world. KEEP YOUR SEXUAL LIFE PRIVATE, we do not necessarily need to know all the details of your personal life.”

“Not putting her on blast,” Hyland responded. “She just brought to my attention that that picture I posted might have been inappropriate since we’re in bed. So I just have to say I’m so sorry…FOR POSTING AN ADORABLE PICTURE BECAUSE CARL WAS ACTING LIKE THE NUGGETIEST SNUGGLE BUG! Couldn’t let that moment pass without getting a picture.”

“The only things I share about my [life] with you all is through Instagram and Twitter,” she continued. “I do want my privacy. Especially in relationships. I’ve made the mistake in the past on being way too open and talking way too much about them. This time is different. It’s special. And I will share what I [deem] ‘appropriate’ on social media because I still want you all to be updated. Because you guys are the greatest fans in the world. I even hate saying fans…because you’re people. You’re people who have had chronic illnesses, eating disorders, [troubled] family situations that Modern Family helps you get through. People who share their stories with me and I love you all for that. So thank you for always [being] so wonderful.”

“However… this relationship’s tea will only be spilled on social media… for now,” she added. “Cause never say never and I don’t want to be reminded in the future that I’m a ‘hypocrite.’ Ok. Gotta get ready for work. I LOVE YOU ALL!”

In a follow up note, Hyland reiterated her defense of the selfie.

“ONE MORE THING! I just realized I’m being criticized for being naked… which you don’t even know if I am!” she said. “You can barely see any skin but it’s ok for Instagram models to roll around in the sand ACTUALLY naked? (I mean I’d post that too if I looked like that.) My point is don’t be hypocrites. Either be conservatives on all fronts or FREE THE NIPPLE.”

“Guys. I know I don’t need to explain myself and I do ignore the ‘haters’ (hate that word)…I think I really just LOVE a good clap back,” she added.

Hey guysssss. I'm explaining myself again! Aren't you so happy???? Isn't this what twitter is for??? pic.twitter.com/teXzpUXvmz — Sarah Hyland (@Sarah_Hyland) November 14, 2017

And here it is pic.twitter.com/OjRo7CG1UY — Sarah Hyland (@Sarah_Hyland) November 14, 2017

My last day of the day… but it's only 5:30am so who knows ya know? pic.twitter.com/kqLOzFlwK7 — Sarah Hyland (@Sarah_Hyland) November 14, 2017

Guys. I know I don't need to explain myself and I do ignore the "haters" (hate that word)… I think I really just LOVE a good clap👏🏼back👏🏼 — Sarah Hyland (@Sarah_Hyland) November 14, 2017

RELATED VIDEO: Sarah Hyland Reveals Her Modern Family Character Is Bisexual

Hyland and Adams, a radio DJ, first flirted on Twitter in 2016 but didn’t get together until recently. After dressing up in a couple’s Stranger Things costume for Halloween, they’ve been spending time together in his home base of Nashville, documenting their adventures on Snapchat and Instagram.

Adams all but confirmed the romance on The Morning Breath last week, saying “To be fair, if you want to know anything, just look on my social media.”

Hyland previously dated Shadowhunters actor Dominic Sherwood, and Adams was linked to close friend Danielle Maltby on the most recent season of Bachelor in Paradise.