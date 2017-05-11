Sarah Hyland Claims Paparazzi Were 'Digging' for Her to 'Talk S—' About Modern Family Costar Ariel Winter

Sarah Hyland is putting her on-screen big sister duties to practice off-screen.

The Modern Family actress took to Twitter on Tuesday night to document her experience at the airport, where she claims paparazzi were “digging” for negative info about her costar and on-camera sister, Ariel Winter.

“Paps at the airport trying to get me to talk s— about my girl @arielwinter1,” Hyland, 26, tweeted. “Y’all digging for something you’re never gonna get.”

Paps at the airport trying to get me to talk shit about my girl @arielwinter1 😂 y'all digging for something you're never gonna get. — Sarah Hyland (@Sarah_Hyland) May 10, 2017

Upon seeing the tweet, 19-year-old Winter replied with, “@Sarah_Hyland love you” and two red heart emojis.

The support comes not long after Winter faced backlash and criticism for wearing a sexy ensemble to a red carpet event with her Modern Family cast mates, who all opted for more casual looks.

Winter recently defended her decision to wear a full-on glam dress to the Modern Family screening and panel in a statement posted on Instagram.

“Why TF does anyone care that I didn’t dress casual like everyone else for the panel? Why do I have to be like everyone else?” she wrote.

“Why can’t people just let other people feel good about themselves and do what they want?” Winter continued. “WEAR WHATEVER YOU WANT PEOPLE!”

She concluded the statement: “As long as you feel good about yourself that’s what matters. I know I did. Don’t ever let anyone stifle who you are and how your express yourself. Rant over :)”