Sarah Hyland and Dominic Sherwood have called it quits after two years of dating.

“They aren’t dating anymore but they both have mutual respect for one another and remain friends,” a source tells PEOPLE.

The Modern Family star, 26, and the Billionaire Ransom actor, 27, first stepped out together in March 2015 and didn’t shy away from the PDA throughout their two-year relationship.

In January, Hyland shared a steamy make-out post of the couple to Instagram. “What really happens at the #goldenglobes with @domsherwood,” she captioned a video of her and Sherwood kissing in an elevator.

What really happens at the #goldenglobes with @domsherwood ❤ A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@therealsarahhyland) on Jan 8, 2017 at 9:21pm PST

Happy 2 year to my #1 @domsherwood ❤ (I wrote a sappy thing for your birthday so… yeah) A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@therealsarahhyland) on Feb 7, 2017 at 9:22am PST

“Happy 2 year to my #1 @domsherwood,” Hyland captioned another photo posted to Instagram in February of the pair on a hiking trail together in celebration of their two-year anniversary. “(I wrote a sappy thing for your birthday so… yeah).”

Hyland previously dated actor Matt Prokop for five years. Their relationship ended in 2014 when Hyland obtained a temporary restraining order against him amid allegations that he physically assaulted her and threatened her life.