Sarah Hyland Borrows Boyfriend Wells Adams’ Shirt for a Musical Performance

When her “W” necklace isn’t enough of a reminder of her boyfriend Wells Adams, Sarah Hyland just sports his clothes.

The Modern Family star sang with the band BoTalks on Friday evening in her first live performance in three years, and she apparently dug through The Bachelorette alum’s closet for an outfit. Hyland sported a black Hall & Oates t-shirt tied in the front and gave “shirt credit” to her new beau in an Instagram post.

“I don’t know you anymore and I also can’t hear myself. But you guys asked for a video sooooo here….” she captioned the video of the concert, adding, “also have to give 🎥 & 👕 credit to @wellsadams”

On Tuesday, the 26-year-old actress also shared a black-and-white photo displaying a necklace with Adams’ first initial on it. For good measure, she tagged the radio host in the image.

“Call it what you want #notbecauseheownsme,” Hyland wrote in the caption, which referred to Taylor Swift‘s newly released love song, “Call It What You Want,” about the singer’s British boyfriend, actor Joe Alwyn.

Hyland seemingly confirmed her relationship with the reality TV contestant, 33, Monday in an Instagram post featuring the two hugging.

“He puts up with me,” she captioned the photo of herself sticking her tongue out and leaning into Adams.

Adams shared his own adorable photo of the couple staring lovingly into each other’s eyes in front of a twinkly backyard.

“Back lit AF,” he quipped.

For Halloween, Adams and Hyland dressed up as characters from Stranger Things together, sharing plenty of photos on social media.

“#strangerthings have happened,” she captioned a shot of Adams clutching a box of Eggo waffles as Eleven while she grinned in costume as Dustin Henderson.

“11 hangin’ out with a 10,” Adams captioned his own shot.

At the time, a source told PEOPLE that Hyland and Adams have “been friends for a while and now they’ve been hanging out and spending more time together.”

“They’re flirty,” the source added.