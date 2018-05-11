Grey's Anatomy: Sarah Drew and Jessica Capshaw Share Sweet Photos from Set Before Final Episode

It’s hard to say goodbye!

With just one week to go before Sarah Drew and Jessica Capshaw exit Grey’s Anatomy, the pair shared some sweet behind-the-scenes shots documenting their last day on set.

“Here are some of my favorite people on the planet. While shooting this scene my heart was so full of joy and sadness at the same time that it was almost unbearable,” Drew, who played Dr. April Kepner for nine seasons, wrote alongside a shot of herself with costars Jesse Williams, Kelly McCreary, Caterina Scorsone, Kevin McKidd, and Capshaw.

“As I was looking up at all of these beautiful faces, smiling down at me with so much love, happy to see April alive and well, I was overcome with sadness about the reality of not being with all of these people in the same place in the same way ever again,” the 37-year-old actress added. “But, I was ALSO overcome with the joy of having had the opportunity in my life to know such gorgeous people whom I have loved, who have loved me so well for 9 years.”

RELATED: Ellen Pompeo Bids Farewell to Grey’s Anatomy Costars Sarah Drew and Jessica Capshaw

Although she admitted “it felt horrible to be asked to leave my family of 9 years,” she added that she’s felt so grateful for the love she’s received from her friends, family and fans.

“I keep describing my experience over the last two months as being “love-bombed” because between the conversations, the hugs, the letters, the tweets, the plane(!), that’s truly what I’ve felt. Love-bombed. In the wake of being let go, I’ve been overwhelmed with gratitude, and I’ve felt profoundly loved. I am so humbled and so thankful,” she added.

Sharing a similar photo, Capshaw, who portrayed Dr. Arizona Robbins for 10 seasons, simply captioned the sweet shot, “Family. Respect. Love.”

RELATED: Grey’s Anatomy Fans Raise Over $1K to Fly Banner in Support of Sarah Drew and Jessica Capshaw

Drew, whose character survived a nasty crash in this week’s episode, also shared a touching tribute to Williams, her on-screen love interest.

“This photo speaks volumes about our partnership,” she wrote alongside an image of the pair sharing an emotional moment.

“Our partnership on this show has been so sweet, so collaborative, so challenging (in the absolute BEST way). We got to tell stories that really matter, that have reached out and provided a safe space for people to love, laugh, mourn and grow.

I will be forever grateful to my co-captain for the 9 years of friendship and for the opportunity to tell such beautiful stories together,” she continued. “Thank you, Jesse ❤❤❤”

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

Drew went on to say her goodbyes to many members of the Grey’s Anatomy cast and crew, as she extensively documented her day of goodbyes.

The season finale of Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.