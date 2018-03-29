Roseanne's Sara Gilbert Gets Emotional About Reboot's Massive Success: 'I Could Cry'

Sara Gilbert is overwhelmed by the fan response to the Roseanne revival.

Speaking about the impressive 18.2 million viewers who tuned into Tuesday’s premiere, the actress, 43, held back tears as she told her The Talk co-hosts about her emotional reaction to the news.

“I had sort of tears of joy. I heard that the Roseanne premiere did really well. You’re always nervous before you do something. We are so grateful to the fans. I mean, it’s just unbelievable,” Gilbert said about reprising her role as Darlene Conner.

“I was flying on the day of the premiere, and I was kind of watching the clock, and I was like ‘Oh it’s coming on in New York, oh it’s coming on in Chicago,’ and when I got to Los Angeles, I was almost home, and I was in the car, and I was like, ‘Oh my god it’s 8:01, it’s on in Los Angeles,’ ” she recalled of counting down the hours until the reboot aired across the country.

RELATED: Roseanne Review: ABC’s Reboot Has Shrewdly Recognized the Political Moment

Roseanne revival ABC

“I was like … I could cry now just thinking, it’s been so many years. You know, it’s my childhood … it’s just amazing to watch,” she added.

Many cast members, including John Goodman, have credited Gilbert as the architect of the reboot and the mastermind behind getting the entire cast on board. In addition, she serves as executive producer of the ABC revival.

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

Goodman and Gilbert reprised their Roseanne roles during his March appearance on The Talk and discussed the possibility of reviving the series 21 years after the popular series ended in 1997. Gilbert along with Goodman, Johnny Galecki, Roseanne Barr, Laurie Metcalf, Lecy Goranson, Michael Fishman and Sarah Chalke all signed on to reprise their roles.

WATCH: How Roseanne Went from a Reunion to a Revival!

“It felt like the right time to put this working-class family on TV. That’s a voice that’s not been spoken for enough in this country and we feel hopeful that we can be a uniting force in that way,” Gilbert told Entertainment Weekly in September 2017 about the reason why she spearheaded the project.

On Thursday, Barr revealed to Good Morning America that President Donald Trump was so impressed by the reboot’s stellar ratings that he reached out to the comedian to tell her so.

Roseanne airs Tuesdays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.