Sandra Oh Dishes on Whether She’d Ever Return to Grey’s Anatomy

Sandra Oh is unsure if she will ever check back into Seattle Grace Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.

Appearing on Access Hollywood Live alongside her Catfight costar Anne Heche, cohosts Kit Hoover and Natalie Morales asked Oh if she’d return to Grey’s Anatomy, where she starred for 10 seasons as Dr. Cristina Yang. “At this point… No, I don’t think so,” she admitted.

When further pushed if she would consider coming back when the ABC drama eventually wraps up, she shared that she has had a conversation with creator Shonda Rhimes about such an option. “I just don’t know,” said Oh. “It would have to feel right.”

Having previously won a Golden Globe for her performance, Oh decided to leave the series in 2014. Her character was written out, with Yang going to work abroad.

“As an actor, as an artist, it’s a full life that one has,” Oh said reflecting on what the ABC drama has meant to her. “And as I look back to that time, which is extremely important and deeply meaningful to me, and it means a lot to me that a whole generation, a new generation of fans are discovering the show. So it means a lot.”

