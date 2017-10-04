Handmaid's Tale Star Samira Wiley Opens Up About Newlywed Life: 'It's Not Just About You Anymore'

Samira Wiley and wife Lauren Morelli tied the knot in March, and the Orange Is the New Black and Handmaid’s Tale star has already taken away a very important lesson about married life.

“I’ve learned that it’s not just about you anymore, but about you and your partner as a unit,” Wiley, who has partnered up with American Express to launch its new Pay It Plan It feature, told PEOPLE. “Life is now about navigating it together.”

The pair wed in an intimate Palm Springs ceremony attended by close friends and family. Despite having an expectedly dreamy party, the brides kicked off their new marital status in an untraditional way: with a confetti cannon during their reception.

I do. . . . (Photo cred: @bradwalsh) A post shared by Samira Wiley (@whododatlikedat) on Mar 28, 2017 at 10:26am PDT

“It shot out thousands of pieces of confetti as soon as the music dropped,” Wiley recounted. “We had this instead of a first dance, which prompted everyone to hit the dance floor. ”

As for what she’s learned about her new wife, particularly while traveling together, Wiley says the OITNB writer’s orderly habits are the perfect complement to the actress’ sometimes muddled lifestyle.

“Lauren is a very organized person that likes to leave on time, whatever that means,” Wiley joked of Morelli’s tendencies. “She likes to have all her ducks in a row, and I don’t know where half my ducks are!”