Samira Wiley and Lauren Morelli Recall Their ‘Magical’ (and Adorable) Engagement Story

Orange is the New Black‘s Samira Wiley and Lauren Morelli‘s engagement story is giving us all the feels.

The love birds told of the sweet proposal as they graced the cover of Out magazine‘s February issue, with Morelli calling it “the most magical day” of her life.

Wiley, 29, said she was preparing for the couple’s trip to Palm Springs, California, earlier this year when Morelli arrived at their Los Angeles home and simply asked Wiley to sit next to her.

Love it when she whisks me away for a weekend… A photo posted by Samira Wiley (@whododatlikedat) on Oct 1, 2016 at 12:17pm PDT

“Then she got me up, and we started dancing together, and she pulled a ring from behind the couch … I was completely shocked,” Wiley recalled. “I was crying uncontrollably and kept backing away from her … We didn’t tell anyone else for a few days. That was really important to us — to have some time where it was just ours.”

The couple announced the engagement in October with an Instagram selfie in which the the love birds smiled and Wiley showed off her engagement ring — a sparkling squared-shaped stone on a delicate gold band.

Nighttime adventures with my baby/my fiancée. 😍😍 A photo posted by Samira Wiley (@whododatlikedat) on Oct 6, 2016 at 9:42am PDT

Morelli said she had planned to propose to Wiley right before they headed out for the vacation so they could use the time in Palm Springs to celebrate the engagement.

“I found a ring, they shipped it to me,” Morelli told the magazine. “I was so nervous and terrified she knew it was coming, but she was so shocked that I couldn’t get her to stop crying.”

A photo posted by Samira Wiley (@whododatlikedat) on Dec 22, 2016 at 2:58pm PST

Morelli continued: “She was hyperventilating. I thought, ‘Oh, this is not good …’ She was very clear she’d wait for me to be ready, so to give her something I knew she wanted so much was incredible.”

The couple began dating in 2014.

Morelli was previously married and split from her husband after she realized she was gay while writing for OITNB. She detailed her experience in an essay on Identities.Mic, writing: “I realized I was gay in fall 2012, one of my first days on the set.”

She continued: “I was so deep in my own self-doubt that I constantly felt like a fraud.”