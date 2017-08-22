Samantha Bee’s Most Awkward On-Camera Moment Involves Al Sharpton and a Breast Pump

For the comedic genius behind Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, you might think picking out her most awkward moment on camera would be tricky — but the Emmy-nominated writer/host was able to pick it out in an instant.

Sitting down with PEOPLE’s editor-in-chief Jess Cagle for the rapid-fire Cagle Exercise, Samantha Bee opened up about her fears, loves and everyday life.

The one thing I wish I was allowed to do on television is …

“I literally get to do everything I want on television and I don’t know why,” the former Daily Show correspondent said. “I feel that there is no terrain left for me to conquer in terms of how hard I have pushed it. But anyway, still employ me TBS!”

I am beyond grateful that ___ is open 24 hours …

“I am beyond grateful that New York City is open 24 hours! I need it to be open … It’s not important for you to know why I’m on the street at 5 o’clock in the morning, but sometimes I am and there so many people all around. I’m always very happy to greet the world.”

My recurring nightmare is …

“It’s so stupid! But it’s true. It’s that I’m waitering and I have a table of people who ordered different-flavored milkshakes and I’m working at a restaurant with no milkshake maker. It’s horrible! I wake up in a cold sweat.”

If I had to kiss one celebrity right now it would be …

“I don’t like celebrities,” the actress, who was named one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential people in 2017, quipped. “They pretty much all have trench mouth.”

What keeps me up at night is …

“If you watch my show, I think you know what keeps me up at night,” Bee said of her famously funny criticisms of the president. “Also, last night before I went to bed I ate a massive bag of dill pickle chips and that’s what kept me up.”

The funniest person I’ve ever known is …

“My husband!” she added of her partner in love and work, Jason Jones. “He’s amazingly funny and that’s why I married him. That’s what keeps our marriage … sexual!”

The most awkward moment I’ve ever had on camera is …

“I once interviewed Al Sharpton while an electric breast pump pumped my breasts under a blanket. He was answering questions like a proper human being and all you could hear was this like ‘slurp, slurp, slurp.’ It was really loud and amazing.”

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee airs Wednesdays (10:30 p.m. ET) on TBS.

—With LIAM BERRY