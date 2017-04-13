Samantha Bee: 'My Kids Think My Husband Jason Jones Is Cooler Than Me'

Samantha Bee, the comedian and host of Full Frontal is gearing up to host the first ever “Not the White House Correspondents Dinner,” (airing on TBS, April 29), but she says her three kids won’t be watching the night the event airs.

“They don’t watch my show,” she tells PEOPLE in this week’s magazine, adding that that’s how she likes it.

“I think it keeps the natural order of parent and child intact,” the 47-year-old says. “It’s important for them not to think that what I do is cool or interesting in any way. They should always think I’m a nerd and awkward and just their mom.”

However, the two daughters and son she shares with husband Jason Jones see their dad in an entirely different light.

“They think he is really cool,” she says of the actor and former Daily Show Correspondent. “Because he’s more sporty than I am. I’m physically incapable of doing anything, and so they look at his ice skating skills and think he’s incredible.”

So they don’t even get a little star struck when they see their mom on billboards around town? Nope.

“They don’t care!” she adds.