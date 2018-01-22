Nicole Kidman on Taking Roles that Have Allowed Her To Have a ‘Deeper Connection’ to Audiences

Nicole Kidman is grateful for her role in Big Little Lies for helping her achieve a “deeper connection” with audiences.

Addressing her role in the HBO series — which is up for four Screen Actors Guild Awards tonight — the 50-year-old actress revealed that she had “no idea” the impact the show was going to have during The PEOPLE, Entertainment Weekly & TNT Official SAG Awards Red Carpet Live Show.

“We’re proud of it,” she continued. “We’re incredibly grateful because we get to go another season and explore these women in their lives. And that literally is because of the audiences demanding it.”

Although she was careful not to let too much slip about what people can expect in the series’ much-anticipated second season — “I’ve got to be a good girl,” she quipped — she revealed that the whole team is aiming to create something that feels “authentic.”

“It needs to be real. Obviously what people connected to in the series was the entertainment of it but also the issues. We need to explore these women in an authentic, beautiful way.”

She also added “It’s made me far more connected to the people. Just recently I’ve been playing roles like in Lion and Big Little Lies that have allowed me much deeper connection with the audiences. It’s very beautiful. It’s incredibly touching I think it just leaves me open and wanting to give more.

Husband Keith Urban was also on hand to share just how proud of his wife he was — who won the 2018 Golden Globe Award for her turn as Celeste Wright earlier this month. “I’m really proud of Nic and proud of the work the girls have done,” he said.

