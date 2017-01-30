Love Is in the Air! Ariel Winter Shares Steamy Kiss with Boyfriend Levi Meaden at SAG Awards

Ariel Winter is enjoying one very romantic Screen Actors Guild Awards this year.

The Modern Family star hit the award show with her boyfriend, fellow actor Levi Meaden, and it’s safe to say PDA is not a problem for these two.

Winter, who stunned in a glittery gold dress with slashes of sheer paneling, leaned over to plant a passionate kiss on Meaden as the couple posed for photos together — and sweetly wiped off her colorful lipstick from his lips afterwards, too.

Winter and Meaden were first linked last fall after the two were spotted holding hands in Los Angeles. In the months since, they haven’t been shy about showing off their love, regularly cuddling up to each other on Instagram.

“Wuv uuu to da [moon],” Winter captioned a picture of the two staring lovingly at one another last week.

💋Wuv uuu to da 🌚 A photo posted by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Jan 15, 2017 at 11:56pm PST

My Christmas 🎁❤️ #mcm A photo posted by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Dec 19, 2016 at 3:00pm PST

Loving you all the way into 2017❤ #happynewyear #nye A photo posted by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Jan 1, 2017 at 8:17pm PST

And it’s an exciting weekend for the actress: in addition to Modern Family being nominated for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series, Winter also celebrated her 19th birthday on Saturday, enjoying an evening with her close friends and, of course, her beau.

Happy birthday to this gorgeous lady!!!!! A photo posted by Levi Meaden (@levi_meaden) on Jan 28, 2017 at 9:03pm PST

“Happy birthday to this gorgeous lady!!!!!” Meaden gushed on Instagram.

The 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are airing live from Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET on TNT and TBS.