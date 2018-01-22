Gina Rodriguez Calls for More Studios to Cast Latinos 'in Your Films': We 'Hold Studios Up'

Gina Rodriguez continued to speak out about the Time’s Up movement when she walked the red carpet at the 2018 SAG Awards on Sunday.

“For me it means the world because we start to talk about inclusivity,” the Jane the Virgin star, 33, said on The PEOPLE, Entertainment Weekly & TNT Official SAG Awards Red Carpet Live Show. “That is the reason why I love to speak about Time’s Up.”

To donate to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, which will provide subsidized legal support to women and men in all industries who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, or abuse in the workplace, visit its GoFundMe page. Learn more about Time’s Up, an organization of women in entertainment combating sexual harassment and inequality, on its website.

The initiative gained momentum at the Golden Globe Awards earlier this month, when stars wore black to raise awareness and help fight sexual harassment, assault and inequality for women in all kinds of workplaces.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty

RELATED VIDEO: SAG Awards 2018: Get Out, The Big Sick and Big Little Lies Score Nominations

Rodriguez went on to express how she feels Latinos remain marginalized in Hollywood and sent a message to studios.

“We are still very sadly underrepresented,” the actress said. “Studios, I love you guys. Latinos hold studios up, so cast us in your films so that we can be a part of the growing demographic!”

Be sure to check out PEOPLE’s full SAG Awards coverage to get the latest news on Hollywood’s big night and watch PEOPLE, Entertainment Weekly and TNT’s official live red carpet show on Twitter or your favorite streaming devices.

And Rodriguez wants all women to be part of the ongoing dialogue about diversity. “It’s necessary for all the women, intersectionality, when speaking about women to be a part of these conversations,” she said. “Women of color are needed to speak up and to be a part of this movement.”

The 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards was broadcast live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on both TNT and TBS.