Veep Cast Thanks Julia Louis-Dreyfus Amid Her Cancer Battle After Winning at SAG Awards

The cast of Veep came away with the trophy for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series at the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday.

Taking the stage to accept the award alongside his castmates, Matt Walsh thanked star Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who was not present.

The Veep cast’s win is bittersweet: They’ve rallied around star Louis-Dreyfus since she announced in September that she’s battling breast cancer.

Veep wins at SAG Awards Kevin Winter/Getty

I wish I could have been @SAGawards tonight but have to admit it's pretty fun to watch in my pj's. So honored to win. So proud to be a union member. So happy for my @VeepHBO bozos for winning ensemble award. Miss being at the table with you all. How was the chicken? — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) January 22, 2018

HBO has postponed production while Louis-Dreyfus focuses on her health. As Walsh told EW, the show is schedule to resume filming in August for its final season, set to air in 2019.

“We’ve seen [Julia], she’s done some table reads, she’s doing well, she’s finished her last chemo, she’s in recuperation,” he said. “Her prospectives have remained excellent throughout. She’s very well loved; she’s a tremendous person.”

Said the network in statement, “Our love and support go out to Julia and her family at this time. We have every confidence she will get through this with her usual tenacity and undaunted spirit, and look forward to her return to health and to HBO for the final season of Veep.”

How lucky am I that these bozos have my back? What a moving inspiration to my day. Thanks to @MrTonyHale & @timothycsimons & @katyperry pic.twitter.com/kjFxOnxI0I — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) October 20, 2017

Costars Tony Hale and Timothy Simons also made a video in which Hale plays the role of Louis-Dreyfus and Simons plays the role of cancer. Hale begins by lip-syncing Katy Perry‘s “Roar” while throwing fake punches at Simons.

Once the chorus hits, the two each hold up signs with versions of the song’s lyrics printed on them to reflect Louis-Dreyfus: “You’ve got the eye of the tiger, a fighter. You are a champion and we’re going to hear you roar.”

“We love you Julia,” they conclude.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus in Vee Patrick Harbron

Veep beat out black-ish, Curb Your Enthusiasm, GLOW and Orange Is the New Black to take home the prize.

The 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards was broadcast live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on both TNT and TBS.