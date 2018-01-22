William H. Macy Gushes 'I'm a Lucky Guy' Over Wife Felicity Huffman

Hollywood power couple William H. Macy and Felicity Huffman are shameless when it comes to encouraging one another’s success.

With her husband nominated at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards, Huffman was there by his side to celebrate his success.

“I am very calm and supportive, as are you, I have to say,” Huffman said to her husband on The PEOPLE, Entertainment Weekly & TNT Official SAG Awards Red Carpet Live Show Sunday.

The Shameless star, 67, responded, “It’s always been that way with us. She’s never wanted anything for me but good things. I’m a lucky guy.”

Huffman, 55, turned out to support her husband of two decades who is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series for his role on the hit Showtime series.

“It’s been eight years now and I remember so clearly when this script came across his desk and he went, ‘Oh my gosh! I want this part so badly,’ ” the Desperate Housewives vet said, referring to his turn as reckless dad Frank Gallagher. “And we celebrated when he got it.”

Now, the couple will laud the show’s season 8 finale next weekend. “We’re going to have a party at our house next Sunday for the finale,” Huffman revealed.

Shameless airs Sundays on Showtime at 9 p.m. ET.

