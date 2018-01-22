Veep's Tony Hale & Timothy Simons Give Update on 'Incredibly Strong' Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Although Julia-Louis Dreyfus watched the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards from home as she continues fighting her battle with breast cancer, the actress’ Veep castmates Tony Hale and Timothy Simons still had her front of mind on Sunday.

“Whoever’s number one of the call sheet tends to set the tone and she has just set a tone for everybody,” Hale, 47, told reporters in the 2018 SAG Awards press room at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. “We’re all a part of a team. Nobody’s walking on eggshells. Everybody can throw in jokes.”

He continued, adding that the highly decorated actress has “no arrogance” and “no entitlement.”

“It really creates an environment that’s a family because all of that other stuff entitlement and arrogance just sucks creativity out of the room,” he explained, before adding, “And she’s a really good cook!”

Asked what her best dish was, the actor responded, “Key lime pie. She makes a really good key lime pie… and chocolate chip cookies.”

“We miss her greatly,” he added. “We wish she were here. Big time.”

Simons, who plays Jonah Ryan on the HBO show, also revealed that although the cast hadn’t been able to call her yet — “the cell service in this thing is actually pretty terrible” — Louis-Dreyfus has been “incredibly strong” throughout her battle with breast cancer.

“She’s generally been in good spirits when we’ve seen her. She has a good sense of humor, which I think it does wonders when you’re going through something like this. She’s incredibly strong. She’s uniquely able to combat something like this. She’s incredible,” he added.

Despite sitting the SAG Awards out this year, the 57-year-old actress was honored and celebrated for her work on Veep with the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series.

And minutes later, she responded by giving a brief acceptance speech on social media.

“I wish I could have been @SAGawards tonight but have to admit it’s pretty fun to watch in my pj’s,” she wrote. “So honored to win. So proud to be a union member. So happy for my @VeepHBO bozos for winning ensemble award. Miss being at the table with you all. How was the chicken?”

I wish I could have been @SAGawards tonight but have to admit it's pretty fun to watch in my pj's. So honored to win. So proud to be a union member. So happy for my @VeepHBO bozos for winning ensemble award. Miss being at the table with you all. How was the chicken? — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) January 22, 2018

The honor marked Louis-Dreyfus’ eighth SAG award, out of a total of 21 nominations. She previously won the honor last year for Veep, and again in 2012. Her other wins were for her role on the hit NBC sitcom Seinfeld — both as solo star and as a member of the show’s ensemble.

This year, she and her Veep cast mates were also nominated for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series — which they later won.

Of course, it’s been a tough few months for the 57-year-old actress, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in September. She revealed her diagnosis days after she won her sixth consecutive outstanding lead actress Emmy for her role as Selina Meyer on Veep, setting the record for most wins for a performance in the same role for the same series.

“1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I’m the one,” she tweeted at the time. “The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring friends, and fantastic insurance through my union. The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let’s fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality.”

Louis-Dreyfus has remained positive on social media throughout her battle. Earlier this month, she completed her last round of chemotherapy — something the sons she shares with husband Brad Hall (Charlie, 20, and Henry, 25) celebrated on Instagram with a video of themselves lip-syncing the words to Michael Jackson’s “Beat It.”

“My beauty boys @henryhallmusic @charlie_hall made this for me today, my last day of chemotherapy,” Louis-Dreyfus captioned the video. “Pretty swell, right? Ain’t they sweet?”

The 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards was broadcast live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on both TNT and TBS.